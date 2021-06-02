UPPER KEYS — Women, men and teens are invited to a Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Fishing Screamin’ Reels tournament and educational seminar series June 11-13.
Hosted by the nonprofit LLGF Foundation, the tournament kicks off on Friday, June 11, with a presentation on offshore fishing and conservation, plus a meet and greet at 6 p.m. at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 in Tavernier.
Saturday and Sunday is fishing, learning on the water and friendly angler competition for inshore and offshore species, departing from Whale Harbor Marina. Participants can fish from their own boats or charters supplied by the organization.
Prizes will be awarded to individual anglers, including Penn combos, art prints and other fishing items, presented on Sunday upon the return of boats at Whale Harbor. Prizes for inshore and offshore species and releases include heaviest fish, offshore billfish release, party boat award, junior angler, longest inshore fish, wild card prizes and more.
This tournament is tailored for novice anglers. Charter boats fill quickly so early registration is encouraged. Registration is $89 for early entry or $99 for regular entry per adult angler and $45 for teens.
To register or for more information, call 954-475-9068, email fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com or visit ladiesletsgofishing.com.