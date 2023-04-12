six tuna

Columnist C.J. Geotis and fishing buddy Dan caught these blackfin tunas on the troll and with heavy deep-dropped butterfly jigs.

This column originally appeared in April 2014.

My fishing world was turned upside down this week. Hopefully, this was just a temporary and isolated situation. We’ll see. It all started out when I put a fishing trip together with my buddy Dan Connell. Dan is another small-boat owner that loves to fish big water for big fish. Just like me. So, it did not take long to persuade him to come to my house early Sunday morning, fire up the EP2 and head for the Marathon Hump in search of mahi and blackfin tuna.