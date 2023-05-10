LLGF

‘Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!’ participants show off their offshore catch during an 2018 event in Islamorada.

 File photo

ISLAMORADA — “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” provides female anglers a learn-on-the-water weekend of education combined with the Screamin’ Reels tournament. The event is to be held in Islamorada Friday through Sunday, May 19-21.

For more than 20 years the popular program has offered an opportunity for women to network and enjoy the Florida Keys and the island chain’s fishing. All participants — ladies, men and teens — are invited to practice responsible angling.