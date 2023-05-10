ISLAMORADA — “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” provides female anglers a learn-on-the-water weekend of education combined with the Screamin’ Reels tournament. The event is to be held in Islamorada Friday through Sunday, May 19-21.
For more than 20 years the popular program has offered an opportunity for women to network and enjoy the Florida Keys and the island chain’s fishing. All participants — ladies, men and teens — are invited to practice responsible angling.
The educational weekend kicks off Friday with a presentation on fishing rules and conservation, plus a 6:30 to 8 p.m. meet-and-greet at Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872, mile marker 92, bayside.
Saturday and Sunday are fishing days with a friendly angling competition, designed with easy rules for novices but challenging for those with experience who seek to enhance their existing skills.
Charter boats depart from Islamorada’s Whale Harbor Marina, mile marker 83.4, and other locations. Anglers also can fish from their own boats.
Prizes are to be awarded for inshore and offshore species and releases including Heaviest Fish Overall, Offshore Billfish Release, Party Boat Award, Longest Inshore Fish, wild card prizes and more.
Bookings for charter guides and boats fill quickly, so early registration is encouraged. Spaces remain for an online rate of $119 per adult and $55 per teenager ages 13 and up.