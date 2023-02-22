LOWER KEYS — Zach Huff of Fort Myers released 294.75 inches of barracudas to win the spin division of the 2023 Cuda Bowl Tournament that ended Feb. 11.
Guided by his father, Capt. Chad Huff of Marathon, he earned the title of divisional grand champion.
Among Zach Huff’s catches was a huge 54-inch barracuda that set a new tournament record for the spin division.
John Chinuntdet of Mooresville, North Carolina, won the Cuda Bowl’s fly division championship, releasing barracudas totaling 261 inches. He was guided by Capt. Justin Rea of Sugarloaf Key.
Tony Murphy of Key West caught the largest individual barracuda in the fly division. He released the 48-inch fish while guided by Capt. Brandon Cyr of Big Pine Key.
First runner-up honors in the spin division went to Paul Schultz of North Salem, New Hampshire. Guided by Capt. Connan Lehmkul of Key West, Schultz released fish totaling 269 inches.
Ben Bortner of Key West earned the first runner-up title in the fly division, releasing 255 inches of barracudas while fishing with Capt. Nick LaBadie of Key West.
Twelve-year-old Olivia Snell of Big Coppitt Key took home two notable wins after releasing 235.25 inches of fish. The young enthusiast was named both the tournament’s top female angler and top junior angler while fishing with her father, Capt. Aaron Snell of Big Coppitt.
Honors for the most barracuda releases in the spin division went to Anita Blumberg of Big Pine Key for 44, and Travis Katski of Harwood, Maryland, for 21 in the fly division.
Jason and Gus Farmer of Chattanooga, Tennessee, earned the tournament’s Ben Gravett Team Trophy. The duo posted a team total of 503.75 inches of fish for the win.
The flats challenge drew 40 boats and 54 anglers who released 515 barracudas over two fishing days.