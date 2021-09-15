ISLAMORADA — The 24th Annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Lorelei for anglers ages 11 and under. There is no charge to enter but anglers must be Monroe County residents.
Young anglers will compete for prizes in three fishing divisions (shoreline, backcountry and offshore) and three age divisions (4 and under, 5 to 7 and 8 to 11). The first 100 registered anglers receive ditty bags. Sign up at Tackle Center of Islamorada, Caribee Boat Sales, the Lorelei or on the Keys Kids Fishing Derby Facebook page.
Shoreline fishing will be allowed at the Lorelei with waters chummed by Tackle Center of Islamorada. Bait for shoreline anglers will be supplied by Tackle Center of Islamorada and volunteers will be on hand to help bait hooks and tie lines. Each angler will receive a fishing rod.
Pick up ditty bags and free donuts at Mangrove Mike’s Cafe any time after 7 a.m. Lines are in at 9 a.m. and weigh-in closes at 1 p.m. Hot dogs and drinks will be supplied by the Lorelei at 11 a.m. with donations going to support the Coral Shores cheerleaders. A casting contest will begin at 11 a.m.
Key Breeze Engraving awards sponsored by IFACT, Pasta Pantaleo prints and other prizes will be handed out to the winners on the Lorelei beach at 2 p.m. To donate to help defray costs, make checks to the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, a 501-c-3 organization, and mail to P.O. Box 462, Islamorada, FL 33036. To donate items or for more information, call Dianne Harbaugh at 305-522-4868 or stop and see her at Caribee Boat Sales in Islamorada.