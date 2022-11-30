ISLAMORADA — The Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship triple-crown series opens with the 59th Islamorada Sailfish Tournament set for Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 1-4. The tournament is a primary fundraiser for the Islamorada Charter Boat Association.

Social events, to be headquartered at the Whale Harbor Inn and Marina at mile marker 83, oceanside, will kick off with pre-registration and cocktails Thursday, Dec. 1.