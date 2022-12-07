ISLAMORADA — Second in the three-pronged Gold Cup Sailfish Championship series currently underway in the Florida Keys is the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captains Cup Sailfish Tournament. Space remains available to join the field of anglers who compete in the all-release challenge set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17-18.

Participants vie for a notable cash payout and the chance to tally points to earn the coveted Gold Cup Series Champion status.