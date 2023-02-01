Hillbilly Deluxe Capt. Trevor Frins led Upper Keys anglers Jess Jorgensen, Chris Trentine, Gus Solis and Parker Cox to the winner’s circle with 10 released sailfish during the Cheeca Lodge & Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament.
Mark Busch, left, from Westlake, Ohio, took home the top male angler with five releases during the Presidential.
Jess Jorgensen earned the top lady award with six releases during the Presidential.
The top junior angler was Grayden Ross, 16, of Tavernier, fishing with his father Capt. Paul Ross aboard the Relentless.
ISLAMORADA — Hillbilly Deluxe Capt. Trevor Frins led Upper Keys anglers Jess Jorgensen, Chris Trentine, Gus Solis and Parker Cox to the winners circle with 10 released sailfish during the Cheeca Lodge & Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament.
The 33rd annual tournament hosted 89 anglers fishing on 24 boats. Ninety-six sailfish were released over the two-day event and 11 were tagged.
The Hillbilly Deluxe/GTB team was also awarded the Grand Champion Award for the Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship Series. The team released four sails in the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, two during the Islamorada Fishing Club Sailfish Tournament and 10 combined from the Presidential, for a total of 16 releases.
Hand-carved awards by Doug Berry were presented to all winners, including the most outstanding captain award, won by Frins, and the outstanding mate award, won by Tyler Webb. Jorgensen earned the top lady award with six releases.
Second-place anglers Bill Danko from Maineville, Ohio, along with Jorge Corzo and Ryan Alexander from Miami and Doug Mientkiewicz of Islamorada, fishing aboard the Remix with Capt. JC Cleare, released eight sails.
Caribsea Capt. KC Spaulding, with mate Cody Darby, led Kevin Taylor of Port Orange amd Kenny Spaulding, Lee Gahagen and Clint Rodmar, all from Islamorada, to third place with seven releases.
Mark Busch from Westlake, Ohio, with five releases, took home the top male angler for the second time in a row fishing on the Main One with Capt. Marty Lewis. The top junior angler was Grayden Ross, 16, of Tavernier, fishing with his father Capt. Paul Ross aboard the Relentless.