ISLAMORADA — Hillbilly Deluxe Capt. Trevor Frins led Upper Keys anglers Jess Jorgensen, Chris Trentine, Gus Solis and Parker Cox to the winners circle with 10 released sailfish during the Cheeca Lodge & Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament.

The 33rd annual tournament hosted 89 anglers fishing on 24 boats. Ninety-six sailfish were released over the two-day event and 11 were tagged.