LOWER KEYS — Kathryn “Kat” Vallilee of Key West was named grand champion angler at the March Merkin Permit Tournament that ended March 16, becoming the first woman to win the Florida Keys event that targets the elusive gamefish.
Vallilee, a tournament veteran, earned the title after releasing one permit, a fish that measured 21 inches to the fork of the tail, on the Merkin’s third and final fishing day.
She fished with Capt. Doug Kilpatrick of Sugarloaf Key, who was named guide to the grand champion.
“Permit are notoriously difficult to catch on a fly rod, and the fishing conditions were particularly challenging this year,” Vallilee said. “Doug and I went the first two days without seeing a single permit, so the fish we caught on the third morning felt like such a gift.”
As well as her historic March Merkin win, which followed a second-place finish in the 2022 tournament, Vallilee holds three International Game Fish Association world records for permit — the women’s tippet permit records in the 4-, 6- and 8-pound line classes.
The March Merkin, which began in 2006, is hosted by the Lower Keys Guides Association.
The nonprofit is an organization of professional fishing guides dedicated to sustainable fisheries management and a flourishing sport-fishing community.
Twenty-five teams of anglers took part in the 2023 tournament.
Proceeds from the March Merkin benefit the Lower Keys Guides Association and the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, which helps conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats in the Western Hemisphere.