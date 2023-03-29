Permit

 DOUG KILPATRICK/Contributed

LOWER KEYS — Kathryn “Kat” Vallilee of Key West was named grand champion angler at the March Merkin Permit Tournament that ended March 16, becoming the first woman to win the Florida Keys event that targets the elusive gamefish.

Vallilee, a tournament veteran, earned the title after releasing one permit, a fish that measured 21 inches to the fork of the tail, on the Merkin’s third and final fishing day.