ISLAMORADA — The 25th Annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby drew 112 young anglers who competed for free in several divisions.
Brandon Greenwood, 9, earned the Grand Champion title with a 10.3-pound black grouper. Elida Brack, 3, won Most Outstanding Catch with two snook releases, one 27.5 inches long.
All winning anglers were awarded fishing rods from Tackle Center of Islamorada, Pasta Prints, tournament trophies, award certificates and lots of other goodies.
Youngsters could compete in the offshore, shoreline or backcountry divisions and awards are given to three different age groups in each divisions.
Most of the anglers registered for the shoreline division, most fishing from the docks at the Lorelei, the home of the derby. Weighmaster Hudson Wampler weighed a .9 muharra for Bella Bastron, 2, who won the 0-4 age division. Second place went to Riley Carver, 4, with a .8 pound Snapper followed by Triton Zinkand, 3, with a .6 pound grunt. The fish were all released immediately after being weighed. The largest fish caught from shore was a 1-pound snapper released by R.J. Michelini, 9. Angler Lukas Oakley, 6, released a .9 pound snapper to win his division.
The backcountry division’s largest fish was a 2.4-pound crevalle jack caught by Anthony Vargas, 9. Sadie Stanczyk, 4, weighed in a 2.2-pound jack to take top honors in the 0-4 age group and Ryan O’Neill, 5, won his division with a 1.8-pound snapper.
Offshore angler Kamelia Hendrix, 4, won her division with a 4.9-pound bonita. Jennings Early, 5, won the 5-7 age division with a 9.5-pound kingfish. Bentlee Mulden, 9, landed a 3.9-pound mahi-mahi to win her division.