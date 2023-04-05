There was a one-day window of calm seas. My fishing buddies Dan, Tim and I talked about putting together a trip. This is nothing out of the ordinary. We all like having a plan before we go out.
This conversation covered a little more area than usual. The last few trips we’ve made, we wound up coming home with no mahi-mahi. How embarrassing to admit. But that’s the way it’s been going. And it’s been like that for many of our recreational fishing friends, as well as our commercial captains and charter guides.
I think this whole winter season was a little unusual. It just seemed like rough weather kept us ashore more than usual, and I never did see the migrating schools of mahi that I love to find. I’ve always caught some of my best mahi of the year in November. My not-so-consistent fishing logbook backs that up. I’m not warning about a fishing doomsday here. I believe in the natural cycles of nature, especially when it comes to fishing activity. I’m just saying it’s been a slow winter season for mahi.
I’ve also found myself fishing for yellowtails and mutton snappers rather that running 30 miles offshore more and more often. One of the cool results of this as been my buddies and I have caught more and better snappers than in previous years. This works out nice for me because my wife’s favorite fish is yellowtail, and every time I bring home and cook same-day yellowtails, it makes her day. Isn’t that nice.
I remember the first time she said, “Honey, it looks like a great day out there; why don’t you go out and catch us some yellowtails?” You gotta love it. I’m a lucky man.
After talking a while, Dan, Tim and I planned to head out to the reef early in the morning and do some yellowtailing while keeping live baits on the surface and bottom, hoping to catch a big mutton snapper or yellow jack. The thought was, once we had a few fish in the box, we would change out our yellowtail gear to a full spread of trolling gear and search for the elusive mahi we’ve had on our minds.
We motored to an area where we’ve logged a dozen waypoints close together on the GPS. We cruised around until me marked fish, dropped anchor, set out the first block of chum and scattered oats to attract our fish. I dropped a line to the bottom and Dan cast out a live free-swimming pinfish. I hoped that hungry fish of all sizes and species looked up from the bottom to see a shopping-mall style food-court, but just for fish.
It was a relatively calm day; the sun was shining, and the current was moving slowly but consistently to the east. We drifted small pieces of scaled ballyhoo into the chum slick. A small yellowtail took a bait and was carefully released into the transparent, acquiescent Atlantic Ocean. We took it as a good omen that we now knew we were in an area that was holding yellowtails. Now, we just needed to find some bigger ones.
I tied a new piece of 12-pound fluorocarbon leader onto my line, then carefully threaded a small piece of ballyhoo onto a little No. 4 hook. I threw a handful of oats into the water and let my bait drift back with the current. Suddenly, line started fluttering off the open-bailed reel. I closed the bail and reeled until the line came tight. “I’m on,” I announced. The first yellowtail was a gorgeous pink and blue 16-inch plump beauty. We stayed on that spot and ran through three blocks of chum. Slow but steady, we put eight or nine fish from 15-19 inches in the box and decided it was time to move on and look for some mahi.
We set out a spread of five trolling baits from light, splashing plastic squids, to heavy Iland Lures with ballyhoo attached. We deployed a shiny dredge-type teaser that looks like a school of live ballyhoo following closely to the back of the boat. We were deadly serious about the whole thing. We were committed to finding and catching a mahi. Scattered weed fouled the baits every now and then and were immediately removed from our baits. The three of us took turns tending baits, clearing lines, making cut pieces of bait to be thrown on floating ocean debris and heavy patches of weeds.
No one ever complained. It was a labor of love. We trolled, and ran at high speed, until we had passed 700 feet of water. So far, not even a knock down. We had spent more time than intended at the reef. It was already mid-afternoon, but we pulled the lines and headed for one of our more productive areas about 10 miles away. Dan’s boat took us there at 40 mph, and we got back on the troll.
We ran into some “nervous” water, then some current breaks with wispy lines of scattered sargassum weed. A splash on the water in the distance peaked our attention and adrenaline. We picked up speed but kept the lines and baits in the water. We reached the area where we saw the splash. Another splash appeared just for a second. We traversed the area and finally, one of the outriggers popped and a reel screeched. A lit-up green and gold mahi broke the surface trying to shake the hook.
Although the fish was relatively small, we treated it like a potential tournament winner. Another line popped. We threw handfuls of cut bait, put the boat in neutral and Dan cast a big chunk of bait way back behind the boat. We were all doing something and letting each other know exactly what that was. I love to watch seasoned anglers work together as a team. It looks like a ballet, except with filet knives and pliers hanging from each belt.
None of the fish met the minimum legal size, and they were returned to the water.
But for us, it was like a reprieve from our mahi-mahi doldrums. We fished the area until it was time to head back for home. We could have been upset because we had no mahi mahi on the boat, but the early caught snappers had saved the day, just like we had planned it. And we now know for certain the mahi are here. Next time, we’ll be ready to search for some bigger ones.
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.