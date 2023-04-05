2023.03.25 on the water geotis 3 yts

Three yellowtail snappers from a total of nine saved the day when the mahi-mahi all had lockjaw.

 C.J. GEOTIS/Contributed

There was a one-day window of calm seas. My fishing buddies Dan, Tim and I talked about putting together a trip. This is nothing out of the ordinary. We all like having a plan before we go out.

This conversation covered a little more area than usual. The last few trips we’ve made, we wound up coming home with no mahi-mahi. How embarrassing to admit. But that’s the way it’s been going. And it’s been like that for many of our recreational fishing friends, as well as our commercial captains and charter guides.