Loretta and I both had the dream of living in the Florida Keys and were willing to go to any length to get here. So, when we got the chance to do it, we did not hesitate.
I had visited the Keys almost monthly from my home in Longwood, Florida, and Loretta had a comfortable condo in Altamonte, Florida, before making the move. Loretta and I had just gone on our first date. It was only two days later when I was offered a job in Marathon and jumped on it. It was a rather strange conversation when I called to tell her that I had to cancel our dinner date for the next Thursday because I was moving to Islamorada and taking a job in Marathon. I’m pretty sure she was quite surprised. Especially since my new employer, the Guidance Clinic of the Middle Keys, wanted me there in three weeks.
My boss at the time was almost as surprised as Loretta. He had been grooming me to take a vice president position that was supposed to be announced before the end of the month. “I knew we were losing you when you started leaving your boat in the Florida Keys,” he told me.
The long-term rental house next door to my best friend and his wife came available the very day I was offered the Marathon job.
They lived in Islamorada, and I was already friends with the man who owned the house. So, as they say on “The Beverly Hillbillies,” I loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly, or actually, Lower Matecumbe Key.
Shortly after I got here and Loretta had visited on many occasions, she decided to move to the Keys with me. We got married on the Sunset Boardwalk at Crane Point, and the dinner was fresh-caught stone crabs and lobster tails. A year later, we bought a house and moved to Marathon. Neither of us has ever looked back. Neither of us has ever wished we had not made the move. For 14 years we have been living our dream together. How cool is that?
I love the Florida Keys, I love the ocean, I love the fishing and I love the people. One of my friends always says, “There are more nuts than bolts in the Florida Keys.” And, I am pleased to say that I am one of them. It takes a “special” person to chuck the mainland and all its trappings and move to the Florida Keys. It also takes a “special” person to spend his or her entire life in the Keys. But here we are. And, we would not want to be anywhere else.
Recently, I spent a day on the water with a friend, an all-around good guy, dive master and recreational fishermen. We had heard reports of mahi-mahi in close to shore and larger mahi way offshore. We left the dock at 7 a.m. and headed for the Marathon Hump. The plan was to fish the 700-foot area on the way, fill the fish box with mahi and then head to the Hump for some sushi appetizers to go with the mahi. Oh, the expectations and hopes of the fisherperson.
We found several weed lines on the way out and did our best, but found no fish. “What up wit’ dis?” I asked dejectedly but trying to sound like the Jamaican Bobsled Team leader. We continued on until we decided to pull the lines, secure the cockpit and run the rest of the way to the Hump. I’ve learned the bite on the Hump slows down around 11 a.m. Sometimes this is true; sometimes, not so much. Still, this is part of how I plan my fishing day. At 11:30 we had some nice blackfin tunas in the box. We made sure they were iced down properly, reset the trolling spread to include rigged ballyhoo along with the black-and-red tuna feathers and headed due south with the intentions of breaking away from the “Hump Pack” and locating some mahi.
We found a large floating piece of bamboo with baitfish huddling underneath. On our first pass, the downrigger popped and a nice mahi glistened behind the boat as he danced across the water’s surface. What a sight! I never get tired of this. There were no fish following this one, so we boated him right away. We passed the bamboo a second time. Pow! Another mahi hit the downrigger.
I catch most of my quality fish on the downrigger with a fresh ballyhoo rigged behind a black-and-red Flasher Series Iland Lure. After three passes and three mahi, we stopped the boat by the bamboo flotsam. Little bar jacks were all over the place. Then, we noticed tripletails, lots of them. We cast to the largest of the tripletails and watched in horror as the jacks rocketed toward the baits and inhaled them without even slowing down. Aargh!
“See if you can distract the jacks, and I will cast to the tripletails,” I said. My buddy cut some chunk baits into smaller pieces and threw one piece at a time, just past where all the jacks had congregated. They all rushed to each piece of bait and devoured it. He threw one piece at a time, a little further each time until the jacks were more than 30 feet off the bamboo. There is a rhythm to this: too slow and the jacks run back to the cover of the bamboo; too fast and the tripletails will leave the bamboo along with the jacks.
I waited until the jacks were a safe distance away from the bamboo and cast a chunk of bait. The largest tripletail charged the bait and, instantly, the fight was on. The big, soon to be tasty tripletail made it into the fish box. We stayed there for a bit, picked off a couple more fish, got back on the troll for a while and soon were headed home. Oh yeah, we caught a big marlin, too. He dragged us around the ocean for five or six minutes or so and then shook the hook. We never did get a good picture.
As we motored home I marveled, once again, at how my life has turned out. We’re living in the middle of paradise; just like Loretta and I had always dreamed. And without a doubt — life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, "Florida Keys Fish Stories," and "Double-Edged Sword" are available at amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection.