MARATHON — The second annual Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament is set for Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22.
The challenge celebrates the friendly competition between teams composed of both seasoned and new tournament anglers and Florida Keys captains experienced in the art of sailfishing.
Founded by Katie Lewis after she witnessed the transformative power of fishing experiences for kids and families, the tournament is registered as a nonprofit. Proceeds are dedicated to Mission Fishin’ and other organizations that fund fishing adventures for families with special needs. The 2022 tournament donated $10,000 to support Mission Fishin’.
Early online registration opened March 8. Anglers can register online for $500 per adult. Registration cost per junior angler (ages 16 and under) is $200.
Participants also can register in person from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Tiki area at 13201 Overseas Highway.
A kick-off event that includes a rules meeting is planned for 4-6 p.m. at the hotel, with tournament rules to be read at 5:30 p.m.
Fishing is to follow Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Awards await the three boat teams that score the most points for released sailfish and the team that tags the most fish. In addition, individual awards are to be presented to the top male, female and junior anglers.
A Saturday evening banquet with food, drinks, silent auction items and awards presentations is slated for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, 11710 Overseas Highway. Non-angler social tickets are available for purchase.