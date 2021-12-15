ISLAMORADA — Capt. John Hagen aboard the Mdala led his anglers to victory with 10 sailfish releases during the 58th Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament. The winning team included Steve and Sue Pfeiffer from Cedarburg, Wis.; Brittany Rhonehouse of Destin, Brett Angelillo of Key Largo, Stephanie Harper of Islamorada, and Tyler Valles and Alison Raines of Tavernier.
The tournament featured 80 anglers competing from Dec. 3-5. Over the three days 61 sailfish were released with 81 hookups called.
Contagious’ angler Mark Mitchell from Charlotte, N.C., released four sailfish to take home the Bill Hirni Memorial High-Point Angler Trophy. Mdala’s Rhonehouse released three sailfish to win the Top Lady Angler award. The Mdala team also tagged five of their 10 sailfish to win the Most Tagged Fish award. The Top Junior Angler award went to Zach Sullivan from Naples, who had two sailfish releases on the Smile Maker.
In true Islamorada style, the sailfish weren’t the only fish biting on this weekend. The largest tuna at 14.6 pounds was caught by Ryan Cano of Islamorada aboard the Skip Jac. Tavernier’s Travis Bennett weighed in the largest dolphin, an 11.4-pounder caught aboard the Contagious. Jacksonville’s Chris Herms caught the largest mackerel, a 18.8 pound kingfish, aboard the Back in Business. Most Outstanding Catch honors went to Colby Mason of Islamorada who caught a 3.6-pound mutton snapper aboard the Kalex.
The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament is the first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. The Mdala is currently in the lead of the series with 10 fish. Second place in the Gold Cup went to the Que Mas with six releases on time and third was Remix, also with six.
The next leg of the series is the Cheeca Lodge and Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament on Jan. 22-23. The champions of the Gold Cup will be crowned at the conclusion of the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captains Cup Sailfish Tournament on Jan. 27.