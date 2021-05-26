PENSACOLA — William Joseph Peckham caught the Gulf kingfish (whiting) of a lifetime on April 18 while fishing off Pensacola Beach.
His 2.4-pound catch beat out the previous Florida Saltwater Fishing Record of 2.19 pounds.
“I’ve had so many exciting, memorable experiences fishing on Pensacola Beach,” Peckham said. “Catching this record-breaking whiting tops the list.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission maintains state records in conventional tackle and fly-fishing categories for 81 species caught in Florida state waters and federal waters. Saltwater record holders receive a certificate of accomplishment, prize pack, recognition in various publications and a custom ink fish print to memorialize their catch.
To qualify for a record, the catch must be weighed with a certified scale on land and photographs must be submitted clearly showing the weight displayed on the scale, the scale’s certification, the rod and reel used to make the catch, the angler with their catch, and various views of the fish for identification purposes. The angler’s signature on a completed application form must be witnessed by a notary public.
There are no records listed yet for white grunt, blueline tilefish and schoolmaster snapper in the conventional tackle categories, as well as many fly-fishing tackle categories, giving anglers an opportunity to hold the record for these species.
For more information and to view current records, visit catchafloridamemory.com and click “Records,” contact anglerrecognition@myfwc.com or call 850-487-0554.