Sandra Nikitich of Islamorada and Christina Veath of Tavernier won the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 8th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament. They fished with Capt. Andy Nikitich and mates Bea and Scott Veath aboard the No Tan Lines.
Contributed
Miami’s Mia Diaz weighed in the largest fish of the tournament at 25.8 pounds.
Contributed
Callie Diehl was the top junior angler with a 16.7-pound dolphin. She fished aboard the Blue Heaven with mate Jesse Hall and Capt. Skye Stanley.
TAVERNIER — Sandra Nikitich of Islamorada and Christina Veath of Tavernier weighed in fish of 24.8, 20.6 and 20 pounds for a combined weight of 65.4 pounds to win the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 8th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament.
After a two-year hiatus 90 anglers boarded 31 boats on June 11 for a day of competition.
The winners were led by Capt. Andy Nikitich and mates Bea and Scott Veath aboard the No Tan Lines. The winners collected a check for $3,000 as well as other prizes and trophies.
Second place went to anglers Maegan Cabrera, Jessica Ball and Susi Trainer, all of Tavernier, along with Mia Diaz from Miami and Payton Sujat from Pompano Beach. The team’s fish were caught aboard the Angler Eddy’s captained by Eduardo Cabrera with mate Cole Tristan. The team weighed in the largest fish of the tournament at 25.8 pounds, which was caught by Diaz who earned $1,000 and other prizes for the catch. The team also weighed fish of 12.5 and 4 pounds for a total of 42.3 pounds to win a check for $1,500 and other prizes.
The Blue Heaven, captained by Skye Stanley with mate Jesse Hall, led angers Callie Diehl and Taylor Roberts from Lakeland to third place. Diehl’s fish was the largest caught by a junior angler at 16.7 pounds. The team weighed two more fish 7.6 and 6.1 pounds for a total of 30.4 pounds on time, weighing in just 3 minutes before the fourth-place team. The team collected $1,000 and other prizes.
Prizes were awarded to the top 10 teams. Stacey Attales of Tavernier, fishing with Katie Cantelow from Watford, North Dakota, and Debbie Attales of Lake Charles, Louisiana, aboard the Enigma took fourth place with 30.4 pounds. Fifth-place anglers Amie Gregory, Megan Simpson, Annie Hagen and Alison Raines weighed a total of 22.2 pounds of fish aboard the Provider. Sixth place went to Mary Beth anglers Mary Houston, Marcia Boswell, Maureen Slattery and Stephanie Townsend, with 20.9 pounds of fish. Seventh place went to Yankee I’s Sienna and Suzanne Raponi, Zoe Bilzor, and Shirley and Allie Beth Wilson, who weighed in 19.9 pounds of dolphin. Anglers Kendra Paulson, Kathleen Wiernicki, Alyssa Webb and Olivia Hanifi took eighth on the Sea Senorita with 17.2 pounds. Ninth went to Nuff Said with anglers Candace Everett, Kristin Powell and Tiffany Williams, who weighed 17.1 pounds of fish. Locals Donna, Seanna, Skylynn and Airana Lindback, fishing aboard the Tiki, took home 10th place trophies and a bag of goodies.