KEY LARGO — The Out N Back crew won the 7th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, which featured 91 teams and 364 anglers competing for more than $101,000 in cash and trophies. Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on the first day of fishing and two on the second ay, but it would be the combined weight of three fish that would determine the winners.
Out N Back’s Jeremy Mathis, Dave Hodgert, and Brian, Matthew and Andrew Gazolli, all from Key Largo, found themselves in the winner’s circle after the competition. Brian Gazzoli weighed in the largest fish caught in the tournament with a 49.1-pound dolphin, winning just over $10,000 for that fish. Junior angler Matthew Gazolli landed a 16.6-pounder to claim the largest fish by a junior angler. On the second day of fishing, the team’s biggest was just 4.7 pounds, but that was all it took to win the overall title with a total of 70.4 pounds. Out N Back took home a combined purse of more than $40,000.
Hollywood’s Ross Fischer and Alex Smith led anglers Michelle Schecht, also from Hollywood, and Paige Obrig of Southwest Ranches to a second place finish aboard the Pau Hana. The women caught the largest fish on day two along with the second largest of that day at 25.7 and 20.3 pounds, respectively. Their 3.7-pound fish on day one gave the team a total of 49.7 pounds and more than $23,000 in cash and prizes.
Team Contagious, with Tavernier’s Capt. Brian Cone at the helm, took third place and $11,000 in cash and prizes. Don DeLeon of Goulds caught the largest fish by a senior angler at 8.3 pounds. Andy Cone caught the second largest fish by a junior angler at 7.8 pounds. The team included Tavernier’s Reef Bennett and his father, Travis Bennett, who landed the second largest fish on day one, a 20-pounder that would round out the three biggest for the team, making their total 36.1 pounds.
Other winners included: Back in Business, fourth place, 34.9 pounds, $11,000; Hop A Long, fifth, 23.4 pounds, $5,560; and Dash and Lankow team, sixth, 23 pounds. Nuff Said angler Bobby Everett landed the second largest fish of the tournament, a 42.3-pounder worth $6,130. Junior angler Brock Stoky of Key Largo won third-place junior angler. Winners of largest other fish species caught included Neil Carlson, Key Largo, 33.9-pound kingfish; Steven Boyd, Key Largo, 17.7-pound wahoo; and Darryl Ferrell, Florahome, 24.7-pound tuna.
For more tournament information, visit skipperstournaments.com.