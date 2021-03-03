ISLAMORADA — Jared Raskob and Andy Yaffa were named grand champions of the 31st annual Swamp Guides Ball, which featured 152 participants in 62 teams fishing on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Sponsored by Costa, the annual event raises funds for the Guides Trust Foundation and the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Foundation, which distribute aid to guides in need.
The catch-and-release tournament targets three species: bonefish (33 caught), redfish (116 caught) and snook (174 caught).
Raskob and Yaffa caught 24 fish and all three species.
Others winners include:
• Runner-up team – Caleb Bokor and Richard Black with all three species and 22 fish.
• Top guide – Lincoln Rodriguez.
• Ladies champion – Betsy Bullard, guided by Andy Thompson.
• Fly champion – Jillian Tisdale, guided by Wes Thompson.
• Junior grand champion – Caleb Bokor, guided by Richard Black.
• Junior runner up – Ben Friedman, guided by Steve Friedman.
• Most bonefish – Richard Oliver (five), guided by Brian Helms.
• Most redfish – Dallas Hill (14), guided by Joe Murphy.
• Most snook – Yaffa (12), guided by Raskob.
Thirteen teams caught all three species.