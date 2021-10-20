ISLAMORADA — Anglers are invited to fish for redfish and bonefish in the 33rd annual Redbone Celebrity Fishing Tournament, which raises money for cystic fibrosis research.
Founded in 1988, four years after Gary and Susan Ellis of Islamorada learned their daughter, Nicole, was born with the genetic disease, they set about gathering friends and celebrities to fish in the Florida Keys and to fund research for a cure.
The event features a silent auction, guest speakers and celebrities, along with camaraderie and the sharing of fishing stories. Redbone tournaments worldwide have contributed more than $26 million to cystic fibrosis research.
Kicking off Friday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. is the registration for anglers, guides and celebrities at the Islamorada Fishing Club. The silent auction and kick-off dinner is at 6 p.m. The silent auction closes at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6 a.m., a continental breakfast and reading of the rules starts the tournament at the Lorelei Cabana Bar. There are awards in fly, artificial and bait categories. By 6:30 a.m., guides must sign-in with the scorekeeper, prior to departure at 7 a.m. A brief moment of silence in memory of longtime sponsor Jim Bokor Sr., of Buffalo, N.Y. and Islamorada, and the traditional Blessing of the Fleet precedes fishing.
Lines must be out of the water by 3 p.m. and a Celebrity Dockside Party at the Lorelei Cabana Bar continues there through 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, the 6 a.m. continental breakfast at the Lorelei is followed by a 7 a.m. departure for anglers. Lines out is at 3 p.m., and from 4 to 6 p.m. is the dockside awards party at the Islamorada Fishing Club.
The participation fee is $3,700 per team and includes a guide for two days of fishing and social functions for each angler and their guest. Of the fee, $1,850 is a tax-deductible donation.
Tournament sponsors include Robert James Sales, Tom Thumb Food Stores, Lorelei, Pilar’s Rum, Islamorada Fishing Club, Mercury, Costa, Pure Fishing, Breezy Palms, Image Graphics and Rich Products.