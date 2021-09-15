Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
KEY LARGO — Registration is open for the 21st Annual Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge, set for Sept. 24-26.
Seventy spots are available in the Rotary Club of Key Largo’s fishing tournament, with fees at $135 per adult angler, $60 for junior anglers (ages 13-17) and $30 for children ages 12 and under.
Registration includes an awards banquet catered by Doc’s Diner; a moisture-wicking long-sleeved fishing shirt; and a Friday night captain’s party with appetizers.
Anglers will compete for signature framed art by Pasta Pantaleo for the largest redfish, snook and trout caught during the weekend.
Non-anglers can pay $45 to attend the awards party and silent auction at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Key Largo Civic Club.
Tournament proceeds support vocational scholarships for Upper Keys residents of all ages, and Take Stock in Children scholarships for financially-challenged, college-bound Upper Keys youth.
Visit keylargorotary.org to register.