KEY LARGO — Registration is open for the 21st Annual Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge, set for Sept. 24-26.

Seventy spots are available in the Rotary Club of Key Largo’s fishing tournament, with fees at $135 per adult angler, $60 for junior anglers (ages 13-17) and $30 for children ages 12 and under.

Registration includes an awards banquet catered by Doc’s Diner; a moisture-wicking long-sleeved fishing shirt; and a Friday night captain’s party with appetizers.

Anglers will compete for signature framed art by Pasta Pantaleo for the largest redfish, snook and trout caught during the weekend.

Non-anglers can pay $45 to attend the awards party and silent auction at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Key Largo Civic Club.

Tournament proceeds support vocational scholarships for Upper Keys residents of all ages, and Take Stock in Children scholarships for financially-challenged, college-bound Upper Keys youth.

Visit keylargorotary.org to register.