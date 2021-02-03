ISLAMORADA — Capt. Charlie Scoble is back in the saddle again.
It was a tight battle during the fishing series that started with the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament and a second place finish for the Tackle Center in December. The Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship Series continued at the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captain Cup Sailfish Tournament and concluded with the Cheeca Lodge & Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament. But Scoble led local anglers Donny and Brad Lange, Fritz Zeher and Jeffrey Dickman to victory in the series.
The team released nine fish in the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, two in the Islamorada Fishing Club tournament and six in the Cheeca event to claim the series. Mate/angler Travis Butters assisted in the final tournament.
Donny Lange, owner of Tackle Center of Islamorada, hoisted the perpetual Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish trophy, which will be displayed at his store. The team took home Caribee Boat Sales- and Yamaha Outboards-sponsored gold cups, trophies for the captain and mate, and a check for $23,000.
Team Contagious anglers Mark Mitchell and Kenneth Padgett, both from Charleston, N.C., along with Travis Bennett and Andy Cone of Tavernier and Greg Tolpin of Key Largo took second place with a team total of 15 fish. The Contagious crew won the first leg of the series with 11 releases. Their luck did not hold in the Islamorada Fishing Club’s one-day tournament, when they were unable to find any sails. Capt. Brian Cone, along with mates Sean O’Donnell and Justin Matson, rebounded in the Cheeca tournament with four releases. The team received trophies and a check for $10,000.
Hell Reyzer pressured the teams throughout the series. Capt. Ryan Alexander kept anglers Rey Acosta, Eric Darvill, Victor Paneda, all from Miami, and Eric Juan “Johnny” Vilorio and Cap Hinckley of Cutler Bay in the hunt. The team released four sails in the first leg. They found their groove to win the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captains Cup Tournament with five releases and finished off the series at Cheeca in second with six releases on time. The team took home trophies and a check for $7,000.
It was a close battle for the High Point Angler championship ring sponsored by Tackle Center of Islamorada. Contagious angler Bennett started on top with five releases in the first tournament. Juan Vilorio aboard the Hell Reyzer tied with Bennett after the second tournament with five releases. In the end, angler Robert Richardson Sr. from McKinney Texas, fishing aboard the Yabba Dabba Doo with Capt. James Hagen, collected the championship ring with nine releases. Although many others have won the ring, Richardson is the series’ only four-time champion angler.
In total, 165 sailfish were released by 113 anglers participating in this season’s series. The Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship Series is a fundraiser for the Islamorada Charter Boat Association. The next series will be kicking off with the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament on Dec. 2. For more information, contact Dianne Harbaugh at 305-852-2102 or visit islamoradasailfishtournament.com.