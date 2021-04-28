TAVERNIER — Heralding the start of the Florida Keys dolphin fishing season, the 14th annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo is set for Friday, April 30, through Sunday, May 2.
The angling challenge is named in honor of Nick Sheahan, a Coral Shores High School student who died tragically in a diving accident in 2004.
A highlight of the tournament is a silent auction on Friday to help raise funds for the event’s scholarship awards.
The event is intended to both raise awareness of shallow-water blackout and raise monies to award scholarships to graduating seniors at Coral Shores through the Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund. Since its inception, the tournament’s individual scholarships have totaled $275,000.
Events kick off Friday with a dinner, silent auction and rules meeting planned at the tournament’s headquarters inside Tavernier Creek Marina, mile marker 90.8. Non-anglers who wish to attend can purchase tickets for $30 each.
Social events are to follow coronavirus masking and social distancing safety protocols.
Adult and junior anglers ages 12 and under are to fish Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trophies and cash prizes, including a new $5,000 first-place prize, will be awarded to the top three adult anglers catching the heaviest dolphin fish. First- through third-place trophies are slated for the top junior anglers, and prizes can be won for the largest wahoo and tuna.
Entry fees are $200 per adult and $75 per junior angler. Anglers must register online at https://nicksheahan.com/dolphin-rodeo/#register.