ISLAMORADA — The crew of the Skip Jac won the Islamorada Fishing Club Captain’s Cup Sailfish Tournament and $23,000 with seven sailfish releases.
The one-day tournament featured 67 anglers fishing on 23 boats.
Capt. John Hagen called in the first hookup at 8:10 a.m. aboard the Mdala, releasing the fish two minutes later. This day would produce nine releases by 10 a.m., with the Skip Jac making quick work out of a doubleheader to put them in the lead with two releases. Another flurry of sails would happen between 1:20 and 1:48 p.m. with 10 hookups, three of which were released on the Que Mas and three on the Skip Jac.
When the committee boat called lines out at 4 p.m., Capt. Bernard Paul-Hus of the Skip Jac with mate Joe Peros had recorded seven releases. Anglers Nicole Paul-Hus from Pompano Beach, Dustin Hansel of Key Largo and Max Howard of Palm Beach, all fishing aboard the Skip Jac, took home first-place trophies sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales, Yamaha Outboards and Island Arms and Indoor Range, along with a check for 23,000.
Second place went to anglers Wally Whitley of Islamorada, Matt McLean of Naples and Joe Babino of Tavernier, who had four sailfish releases aboard Capt. Robert Helms’ Que Mas. They were awarded trophies sponsored by Baker Mitchell Plumbing Supply, Islamorada Beer and Spirits and Regan Roth Insurance.
Capt. Brian Cone led anglers Mark Mitchell and Kenneth Padgett of Charlotte, N.C., and Travis Bennett of Tavernier to third place with three releases. The team received awards sponsored by Tackle Center of Islamorada and Travis Bennett DMD.