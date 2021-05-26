KEY LARGO — Captains, mates, women, juniors and seniors are all eligible to fish the annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, scheduled for Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6.
Prize money is to be shared by the event’s top six teams including $20,000 cash to the overall first-place team, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place. Also to be awarded are cash prizes to the leading daily angler, lady angler, senior and junior angler.
In 2019 more than $90,000 in cash and prizes was awarded. The event was on hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A kickoff and final registration party is to be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Skippers Dockside Restaurant. Serving as tournament headquarters, the restaurant is located at 528 Caribbean Drive behind the Holiday Inn at mile marker 99.6.
Fishing begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, followed by a dockside party each fishing day and an awards event following Sunday’s weigh-in and party. Anglers must get their fish to the weigh-in by 5 p.m. each day.
COVID-19 safety protocols are to be observed at each social event, according to organizers.
Eligible species for the tournament are dolphin fish, tuna, wahoo and kingfish. Only dolphin fish are to be eligible for overall prizes. Each team may weigh in two dolphin per day and the combined weight of teams’ three largest fish is to determine the winners.
Online registration is recommended, according to organizers. Nonrefundable entry fees are $225 per angler. Junior anglers must be under age 16 and seniors at least age 65 on the first day of the tournament. In-person registration only is available Friday for $295 per angler. An unlimited number of anglers is allowed per boat.
To register or for more information, visit skipperstournaments.com.