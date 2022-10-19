KEY LARGO — After a weekend spent angling for trophy-size snook, redfish and trout, an angler from St. Petersburg took two top awards at the annual Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge that ended Sept. 25.

Gene Kent, guided by Miami’s Capt. Benny Blanco, won the adult overall artificial lure division and backcountry champion titles with a combined total of 82.75 inches for one redfish, trout and snook.