Sept. 9-11: S.L.A.M. Celebrity Tournament. Key West. In the first challenge in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve a “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. Visit redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.

Sept. 16-18: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship. Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored, and are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, sea trout, snapper, bonefish, black drum or bass with the goal being to catch all seven species. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at a ceremony hosted at the Islander Resort. Visit hermanlucernememorial.com or email wesley@lockeandkeyproductions.com.