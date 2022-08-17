Sept. 9-11: S.L.A.M. Celebrity Tournament. Key West. In the first challenge in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve a “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. Visit redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.
Sept. 16-18: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship. Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored, and are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, sea trout, snapper, bonefish, black drum or bass with the goal being to catch all seven species. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at a ceremony hosted at the Islander Resort. Visit hermanlucernememorial.com or email wesley@lockeandkeyproductions.com.
Sept. 23-25: Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge. Key Largo. This annual tournament put on by the Rotary Club of Key Largo offers anglers the opportunity to win trophies for trout, snook and redfish. A weekend auction showcase and Sunday evening dinner are open to the public. Proceeds support local vocational scholarships for all ages and Take Stock in Children scholarships for financially challenged Upper Keys students. Visit keylargorotary.org/.
Oct. 7-9: “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Florida Keys Saltwater Seminar. Islamorada. Female fishing fans can learn or polish angling skills during the award-winning weekend seminar with up to two days of optional charter fishing and Fishing Fever Fun Tournament. More than 8,000 female graduates have immersed themselves in the lighthearted yet skill-heavy curriculum to learn and hone abilities in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly-fishing. Visit ladiesletsgofishing.com or email fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com.
Oct. 9-12: Islamorada All-Tackle Bonefish and Permit Championship. Islamorada. Dubbed the “Fall All-Tackle,” the three-day challenge attracts newcomers to face seasoned veterans in a competition that has taken place since 1970. One angler per boat pairs with a licensed captain to vie for division winners’ trophies for the three longest bonefish and three longest permit. The field is limited to 25 participants. Visit fallalltackle.com or email info@fallalltackle.com.
Oct. 28-29: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship Series. Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. Visit BFCtournament.com.
Nov. 4-6: Redbone Celebrity Tournament. Islamorada. Celebrities join other anglers to catch bonefish and redfish to raise money for cystic fibrosis research. Visit redbone.org or call 305-664-2002.