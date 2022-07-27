Flyfishing

Justin Rea of Sting Rea Charters fishes the backcountry flats in this file photo. Fly fishermen can compete in late October in the Fall Backcountry Fly Championship Series in Islamorada.

 File photo by ROB O’NEAL/Free Press

Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. Key West. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multi-month tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (under 10 years old). The Key West Fishing Tournament encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. Visit keywestfishingtournament.com.

Sept. 9-11: S.L.A.M. Celebrity Tournament. Key West. In the first challenge in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve a “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. Visit redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.