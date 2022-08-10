Sept. 9-11: S.L.A.M. Celebrity Tournament. Key West. In the first challenge in the annual Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series, anglers target tarpon, permit and bonefish to achieve a “flats grand slam.” The event raises funds for the fight against cystic fibrosis. Visit redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.
Sept. 16-18: Herman Lucerne Memorial Backcountry Fishing Championship. Islamorada. Named after the man known affectionately as “Mr. Everglades,” the event is headquartered at the Islander Resort. Anglers target fish only in the boundaries of Everglades National Park, fishing areas that Lucerne favored, and are challenged to catch at least one tarpon, redfish, snook, sea trout, snapper, bonefish, black drum or bass with the goal being to catch all seven species. Awards are given in 22 individual categories at a ceremony hosted at the Islander Resort. Visit hermanlucernememorial.com or email wesley@lockeandkeyproductions.com.
Sept. 23-25: Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge. Key Largo. This annual tournament put on by the Rotary Club of Key Largo offers anglers the opportunity to win trophies for trout, snook and redfish. A weekend auction showcase and Sunday evening dinner are open to the public. Proceeds support local vocational scholarships for all ages and Take Stock in Children scholarships for financially challenged Upper Keys students. Visit keylargorotary.org/.
Oct. 7-9: “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Florida Keys Saltwater Seminar. Islamorada. Female fishing fans can learn or polish angling skills during the award-winning weekend seminar with up to two days of optional charter fishing and Fishing Fever Fun Tournament. More than 8,000 female graduates have immersed themselves in the lighthearted yet skill-heavy curriculum to learn and hone abilities in offshore, bottom, inshore and fly-fishing. Visit ladiesletsgofishing.com or email fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com.
Oct. 9-12: Islamorada All-Tackle Bonefish and Permit Championship. Islamorada. Dubbed the “Fall All-Tackle,” the three-day challenge attracts newcomers to face seasoned veterans in a competition that has taken place since 1970. One angler per boat pairs with a licensed captain to vie for division winners’ trophies for the three longest bonefish and three longest permit. The field is limited to 25 participants. Visit fallalltackle.com or email info@fallalltackle.com.
Oct. 28-29: Fall Backcountry Fly Championship Series. Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion, the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish and the “King of the Backcountry” series grand champion, among others. Visit BFCtournament.com.
Nov. 4-6: Redbone Celebrity Tournament. Islamorada. Celebrities join other anglers to catch bonefish and redfish to raise money for cystic fibrosis research in this acclaimed tournament in the annual Redbone series. Visit redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.
Nov. 10-12: Sugarloaf Showdown. Sugarloaf Key. Angling teams can vie for victory by targeting bonefish, permit and barracuda in support of the Florida Keys Guides Trust Foundation during the annual Sugarloaf Showdown. The annual catch-and-release challenge is presented by the Lower Keys Guides Association. Visit sugarloafshowdown.com.
Nov. 17-19: Cheeca Lodge & Spa All-American Backcountry Tournament. Islamorada. Anglers compete for prizes and trophies in this annual event targeting snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. The tournament was inspired by the 41st U.S. President George H. W. Bush and honors war heroes over Veterans Day weekend. Proceeds benefit the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. Visit cheeca.com/allamerican.
Dec. 1-5: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament. Islamorada. The first leg of the triple-crown Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series is the only tournament in the series to offer a junior division for anglers age 16 and younger. Unlimited anglers are allowed per vessel. Visit islamoradasailfish tournament.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
Dec. 9-11: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament. Islamorada. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for kids age 16 and under, this event has been held since 1964. Contact fishnbully@msn.com or call 305-240-9337.