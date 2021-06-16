Summertime mahi-mahi season is here. Yay! There are not many things I enjoy more than hunting for marauding schools of dolphin fish pushing ballyhoos into frenzied, glittering showers of bait as they try to escape. My buddy Dan and I headed for open water one recent picture-perfect morning in his boat in search of mahi off of Marathon.
As we passed over the reef, we ran into clumps of sargassum weed. We took this as a good sign. The water temp registered in the high 70s. Another good sign. In the hopes of maybe snagging a wahoo, we put out two artificial baits and two rigged ballyhoos. We trolled just off the reef, out to about 250 feet. This area had been giving up fish for the past couple of weeks. But not today.
So, we pulled all the lines and ran out to deeper water with our eyes open for birds, bait or other boaters. The scattered weeds kept getting thicker. We hoped they would tighten up into more concentrated weed lines. We turned our attention to looking for areas of “clean,” no-weeds water. Around 10 miles out, we found some. We slowed the boat and put the four lines back out. We ran one of the lines on a super-heavy black-and-red Iland Lure with a big ballyhoo behind it.
We continued heading into deeper water. The weather was absolutely perfect. In bright sunshine, under the T-top at trolling speed, the breeze felt cool. We were grateful for that. The clean water started filling up with scattered weeds again and the lines were almost always in need of being cleared. Florida Keys fisherpersons are familiar with tending lines fouled by weeds. This can be very frustrating and exhausting. Sometimes, after pulling a weed-laden lure into the boat and removing the tangled mess of sargassum, it would foul again before even reaching its intended position behind the boat.
“Let’s pull the lines and run out looking for cleaner water,” I suggested. This year, the sargassum weed has been some of the thickest I’ve seen. Two or three years ago, there was so little sargassum floating offshore, many local anglers were afraid we would never see sargassum again. I remember fishing all day during those periods and never running across one piece of floating weed.
On several occasions, after fishing the whole day and covering 60 to 70 miles in different parts of the ocean between Coco Plum and Big Pine Key, I came home with no fish in the box. One or two times, I came home and hadn’t even caught a trash fish. Now that’s pretty bad.
With all that said, undaunted, Dan and I pulled the lines again and headed deeper. We wound up 20 miles offshore. The water turned a dark blue. The breeze hitting my forehead felt warmer. The scent of salt air was stronger. Winding wispy weed lines with areas of clean water between them looked like painted lane-markers on a highway. We were in the Gulf Stream.
We put the lines back out. “This is more like it,” Dan said. He and I are big-water guys. We both love the feel of the deep ocean, and the motion of the Gulf Stream waters. Out here, the current can run in the opposite direction of the wind and in very calm weather create choppy seas with white curling crests. We both love these conditions. Often called “tailing” conditions, it’s common to see gamefish surfing down the faces of the waves.
Dan and I relived one such day nearly 10 years ago. We had just come off the Marathon Hump heading home. The wind and current had created 6- to 8-foot seas, spread far apart. We were in a following sea — heading in the same direction as the waves. An extra-large wave formed right behind us. We had to look up to see the crest. The face of the wave was glassy smooth and crystal clear. We saw a streamlined, glowing green shape surfing in place down the face of the wave. It was beautiful. A once-in-a-lifetime sight.
Dan reached for a spinning rod with a rigged ballyhoo and cast toward the oversized mahi-mahi. The bait landed just in front of the big fish. He instantly lit up in vibrant blues and yellows. His pectoral fins shone like neon wings. He crashed Dan’s bait. We saw the whole thing like we were watching a huge-screen TV. Fabulous. We landed the fish, obviously the biggest of the day and a forever memory. Just ask Dan.
Our storytelling stopped when, suddenly, the boat erupted in frantic sounds. Outriggers snapped, reels screamed, brightly colored mahi-mahi took to the sky behind the boat. The black-and-red Iland Lure appeared to have hooked the biggest fish. We brought him to the boat first. Dan carefully put him on ice, and we went back to work on the remaining fish. And that’s how fast a slow-fishing day can turn into a real winner.
We boated two more fish. Not seeing any mahi behind the boat, we went back on the troll. Almost immediately we hooked up again. The water behind the boat turned bright blue and yellow with schoolie mahi. When we had six or seven fish on the boat, we looked at each other, decided we had plenty of fish and called it a day.
I love living in the Florida Keys. My wife and I have been here full-time for more than 20 years and will spend the rest of our lives here. I also love fishing the waters of the Florida Keys, writing about it and talking about it. I appreciate the calls and emails I’ve received recently. I’m happy to say that I’m back to writing new and current fish stories, and as always, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
Thank you.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, ‘Florida Keys Fish Stories,’ is available at amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.