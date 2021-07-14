LOWER KEYS — Team High Class Hooker scored an 18.8-pound dolphin fish to take first place in the 28th annual Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Dolphin Tournament that ended June 6.
Dave Link of Key West caught the fish that earned the team its victory. The boat was skippered by Capt. Jerry Pope of Sugarloaf Key.
Second place went to the team aboard Ocean Hornet, guided by Capt. Wade Graft of Big Pine Key. The captain caught a 17.5-pound dolphin to secure the second spot.
The Martha’s Pride team, captained by Maris Becker, earned third place for a dolphin weighing 14.25 pounds that was caught by Jed Scanlon.
In the Junior Division, 14-year-old Chris Harrell of Odessa took first place. Fishing on Mama Money captained by Cecil Harrell of Odessa, the young angler caught a 5.45-pound dolphin.
According to event organizers, the challenge drew anglers fishing on 33 boats.