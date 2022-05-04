Team Ofishal finished the inaugural Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament in first place overall with Capt. Cody Darby, mate/angler Clint ‘Digger’ Rodamer and anglers James Simcic, Phillip Quincy Byron Jr., KC Spaulding, Tyler Kelley and Austin Baxter.
MARATHON — Team Ofishal was the winner of the inaugural Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament, which featured 89 anglers competing in rough weather during the two-day event.
Team Ofishal included Capt. Cody Darby, mate/angler Clint “Digger” Rodamer and anglers James Simcic, Phillip Quincy Byron Jr., KC Spaulding, Tyler Kelley and Austin Baxter.
Team Big Game placed second with Capt. Ariel Medero, anglers Doug Cwanek, Lorri Cwanek, Robert “Reggie” Hiro and James Platt.
Team Blue Magic placed third with Capt. Alex Bell, mate Nick Caruso, and anglers Barry Bogo, Stacy Caba, Nick Caruso, Trevor Cowieson, Wyatt Hogue and Jason Hogue.
The Top Female Angler was Alexis Bowcock scored 200 points for her team aboard the Main Attraction-Sails Call. The Top Male Angler was Robert “Reggie” Hiro aboard the Big Game, who clinched that position by hooking his third sailfish with 3 minutes left of lines in and successfully released it with 13 minutes left of the allowable battle period.
Tournament director and founder Katie Lewis says the event will return in 2023. For more information, visit marathonsailfish.com.