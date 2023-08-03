The Outer Limits team earned first place at Key West Marlin Tournament that ended Saturday, July 22, after team members released a white marlin and a sailfish. From left, Outer Limits Capt. Jay Miller of Key West, Tyler Whitmore of Lawrence, Kansas, who released the marlin, Eric Harpel of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, who released the sailfish, Kim Hollond, Bryan Whitmore and Jim Lauer; and Outer Limits mate Kiah Colbert of Key West.
Nicholas Cioffi, front, of West Palm Beach, Florida, releases a blue marlin estimated at 400 pounds Thursday, July 20, on the first fishing day of the annual Key West Marlin Tournament. Cioffi fished on the Linda D V skippered by Key West’s Capt. Billy Wickers III, with, from rear, his parents Mike Cioffi and Laura Cioffi of West Palm Beach and mate A.J. Staggs of Key West. The Linda D V team took second place in the tournament.
A sailfish is brought to the boat by the Outer Limits team before its release Friday, July 21, the second fishing day of the three-day Key West Marlin Tournament. The sailfish release and the release of a white marlin earned the Outer Limits team, captained by Jay Miller of Key West, first place in the tournament that was held in conjunction with the Hemingway Days festival.
MX Photography/Contributed
Photo by Captain Billy Wickers III
KEY WEST — Releases of a white marlin and a sailfish proved to be the winning combination for the Outer Limits team, skippered by veteran Key West Capt. Jay Miller, at the 41st annual Key West Marlin Tournament that ended Saturday, July 22, off Key West.
The two billfish releases earned the team first place and a prize estimated to exceed $100,000, according to tournament director Tim Greene.