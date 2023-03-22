Marc CJ tower

Marc Phelps, left, and columnist C.J. Geotis had a stunning day of fishing on the maiden voyage of CJ’s new fishing tower.

This column originally appeared in December 2013.

The day I bought my boat, the Extravagant Promises II (EP-2), I thought I would love to add a fishing tower to this boat someday. And, I thought about it, and thought about it and thought about it. I bought this boat brand new in 1995; so that means, I have been “thinking about it” for 18 years. That’s a long time for me to think about anything. In fact, I surprise myself that I still own the same boat.