This column originally appeared in December 2013.
The day I bought my boat, the Extravagant Promises II (EP-2), I thought I would love to add a fishing tower to this boat someday. And, I thought about it, and thought about it and thought about it. I bought this boat brand new in 1995; so that means, I have been “thinking about it” for 18 years. That’s a long time for me to think about anything. In fact, I surprise myself that I still own the same boat.
Well, hallelujah! I finally did it. I have researched this project online and in person for years. Then one day, I decided to make the plunge. I did my research and figured out exactly what I wanted. After numerous phone calls and conversations, I chose a company and ordered my tower. “It’s about time,” I said out loud.
People who know me, know that my targeted species is wahoo and that my preferred method of fishing is trolling. I am constantly scanning the sky and the water for birds, floating debris, weed lines, rips, current breaks, Gulfstream edges and color changes. Working from the cockpit of a 23-foot outboard boat, my line of sight is very close to the surface of the water making all of these things very difficult to see.
My buddy Dan has an outboard with a standing tower attached above his T-top. Recently, I had two occasions to climb onto this tower and look for signs of fish activity. I was mesmerized by the “view from up here.” On the first occasion, I immediately spotted a small flock of birds working a weed line. We motored over and put six nice mahi-mahi in the box.
The second time in Dan’s tower, I spotted something in the water and directed Dan toward an unknown wake on the surface that he could not see from the cockpit. It turned out to be a totally “lit up” wahoo as he searched for, and then attacked small hapless baitfish. We followed that wahoo for 20 minutes. I was absolutely fascinated. I watched intently as my favorite fish species moved, attacked, and inhaled several bait fish. But we never hooked him.
“Dan, I have got to put a tower on my boat.” I said. We both knew this would probably happen soon. The same situation occurred the first time Dan drove my boat for an extended period of time and become familiar with the advantages of an autopilot. Within a matter of days Dan had purchased his own autopilot and cannot understand how he ever got by without one.
My new tower is comprised of an extremely solid and overbuilt T-top frame with a gorgeous Ocean-Blue Sunbrella top. The shade area is more than three-times as large as my original Bimini top. The piece de resistance, however, is the tower station. Located on the T-top it has a fiberglass floor and a “ring” in which the happy angler can stand or sit on the fold-down chair. Ladders built into the frame make climbing into and down from the tower a simple matter.
I could not wait to get out on the water and climb into the new tower. Eighteen years of patient, and sometimes not so patient, waiting had come to an end. But heavy winds and rough seas kept me off the water.
Finally, the day came. Incredibly, my friend Marc Phelps, the former editor of the Marathon Free Press and the editor of my book, had just come into town for the holidays. It was two years since we had seen each other and fished together. On a cellphone call as he, his lovely wife and their two young sons were driving in from the Fort Lauderdale Airport, Marc and I made plans for the next morning.
The EP-2 left the dock just after sunrise. We ran out to the reef from Sisters Creek and deployed a spread of four trolling lines. Both of us climbed up and down the tower like kids climbing to the top of a new slide in the schoolyard playground. After marveling at the new tower, we settled down to catch some fish.
We released a couple of bonita, boated a nice blackfin tuna and then released an itty-bitty bar jack that mangled one of my rigged ballyhoos. Eventually, we pulled the lines and ran at high speed toward the Ups and Downs, located offshore from Big Pine Key. We had promised the wives that we would make it a short day of fishing.
We spotted some fishy-looking current breaks and slowed the boat down to take a look. I climbed into the tower and was shocked, once again, at the magnificent view. It’s a whole new world up there. It is such a different feel, sound, and perspective of the ocean that I had thought I bought a whole new boat, not just added a tower.
I did a slow 360-degree turn scanning the water and the sky for any sign of fish life. And, there it was. Almost at the end of my circle, I spotted a large pad of seaweed off the port beam. It was quite a distance away. Too far away to be seen from the cockpit. I directed Marc to the weed patch. He was unable to see it clearly until we were almost upon it. I already love this tower.
We navigated through four smaller weed patches. From the tower, I called out directions to avoid getting tangled in the weeds and Marc steered the boat. Two of the trolled lines got hit. Glistening mahis rocketed skyward attempting to free themselves from our lines. From the tower I could see schoolie mahi following their captured schoolmates.
We worked that area for an hour. We climbed into the tower when we lost track of the school and then, when we located it again, we cast chunks of cut bait on spinning gear into the fold.
Sharks, including one especially sinister looking, and acting, ten-foot bull shark started circling close to the boat and picking off only the biggest of the schoolies we were catching. We wound up with five very nice schoolie mahi. We had made a complete mess of the boat and ourselves. But we accomplished our goal; we caught fish on the first trip with the new tower. In fact, we would not have found these fish were it not for the elevated view.
All in all, the tower project was a complete success. And a fish box full of fresh mahi and blackfin tuna really made our day.
And I am sure of two things: 1) The new tower is worth every penny, and 2) Life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories” and “Double-Edged Sword,” are available at amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.