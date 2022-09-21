UPPER KEYS — Combining fishing and fundraising, the Rotary Club of Key Largo’s 22nd annual Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge fishing tournament offers around-the-clock fishing from Friday evening, Sept. 23, through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25.

Proceeds from the annual tournament support adult vocational scholarships for Upper Keys residents as well as the local Take Stock in Children Scholarship program, a statewide initiative that awards scholarships to college-bound, economically disadvantaged students in grades seven through 12.