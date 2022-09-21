UPPER KEYS — Combining fishing and fundraising, the Rotary Club of Key Largo’s 22nd annual Take Stock in Children Backcountry Challenge fishing tournament offers around-the-clock fishing from Friday evening, Sept. 23, through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25.
Proceeds from the annual tournament support adult vocational scholarships for Upper Keys residents as well as the local Take Stock in Children Scholarship program, a statewide initiative that awards scholarships to college-bound, economically disadvantaged students in grades seven through 12.
Anglers and their supporters will gather for a kick-off party Friday at Doc’s Diner, mile marker 99.7, bayside. The welcome party features bar drinks and appetizers beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a captains and anglers meeting at 6 p.m.
Anglers can begin fishing anywhere in Monroe County as soon as festivities end and continue through 4 p.m. Sunday. An awards dinner and live and silent auctions are to follow at Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 in Tavernier, mile marker 92.6, bayside. Dinner will be catered by Conch House Restaurant.
This catch-and-release tournament targets redfish, snook and trout. IGFA angling rules must be followed and can be downloaded from www.igfa.org.
Awards will be given in the adult division for the first, second and third largest redfish, snook and trout. There is also an award in the artificial lure adult subdivision for largest combined species. Awards will be given in the junior division (ages 13 to 17) for the largest redfish, snook and trout, and in the kids division (ages 12 and under) for the first, second and third largest trout. Additional awards include non-pro adult and youth champions with the largest combined length of one redfish, snook and trout, as well as the top professional angler with the largest combined length of the three species.
All awards are by Islamorada artist Roberto “Pasta” Pantaleo.