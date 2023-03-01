ISLAMORADA — Capt. Matt Rabenstine’s anglers aboard “Triple Threat” won the recent 2023 Islamorada SailFly tournament. They were followed by Capt. Craig Brewer’s “Brew Ha Ha” team in second place and Capt. Alex Adler’s “Kalex” crew in third.

Rabenstine and one of his anglers, Jon Mueller, out of the Ocean Reef Club called in a hookup at 8:15 a.m. during the first day of fishing, and just a few minutes later they had the release and removed the fly for a total of 150 points.