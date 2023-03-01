ISLAMORADA — Capt. Matt Rabenstine’s anglers aboard “Triple Threat” won the recent 2023 Islamorada SailFly tournament. They were followed by Capt. Craig Brewer’s “Brew Ha Ha” team in second place and Capt. Alex Adler’s “Kalex” crew in third.
Rabenstine and one of his anglers, Jon Mueller, out of the Ocean Reef Club called in a hookup at 8:15 a.m. during the first day of fishing, and just a few minutes later they had the release and removed the fly for a total of 150 points.
This ultimately earned them the trophy for the First Fly Removed and Top Angler, sponsored by Papa’s Pilar.
Brewer’s team called in a hookup at 9:31 a.m. and completed the release and fly removal for a total of 150 points.
Later that afternoon, Adler got his team on the board, with angler Dan Fields getting a release and removing the fly for 150 points.
On the second day, Capt. Benny Spaulding, aboard his boat “Play Baby” with angler Gary Marsh, reported a hookup at 10:15 a.m., and after a 13-minute fight, they were able to release and get the fly back for 150 points.
At roughly the same time, Capt. Scott Stoky’s “Morgan Mae” called in a hookup by angler Capt. Tim Klein. They were hooked up for over an hour with a big sailfish before they could get the nail knot to secure 50 points.
At 11:35 a.m., Klein finally got his fish to the boat and was able to remove the fly for 100 points.
Capt. Charlie Scoble on the “Tackle Center” boat was next calling in a hook up at 1:35 p.m., and it was a doubleheader. While his first angler, Steve Wells, fought one fish, his second angler, Tom Moore, was teasing the second fish for the double hookup.
But they were not able to get both to the boat, and earned 150 for one fly removal.
Winning the Last Fish Caught and Removing the Fly, sponsored by Papa’s Pilar, Capt. George Stellar on “Crisdel” called in a hookup at 2:24 p.m. for angler Frank Chriscola.
They made quick work of the fight and got the nail knot for 50 points, but couldn’t get the fly for the additional 100 points.
Islamorada SailFly’s 2023 competitors recorded 73 sailfish raised, 42 sailfish teased, 25 sailfish bites and seven sailfish caught on fly.