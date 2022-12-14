ISLAMORADA — Capt. Brian Cone led anglers aboard Trophy Hunter to victory during the 59th Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament.

The tournament, based at Whale Harbor, hosted 88 anglers. Under rough conditions, anglers competed for three days until lines out was called at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Forty-two sailfish were released out of the 54 hook-ups, with nearly $80,000 in prizes awarded to the winners.