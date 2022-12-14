Anglers Mark Mitchell and Kenneth Padgett of Charlotte, N.C., along with Travis Bennett, Brett Shahlamian and junior angler Andy Cone of Tavernier, released four sailfish on time to win first place aboard Trophy Hunter, captained by Brian Cone.
Top Lady Angler was Nicole Paul-Hus, center, from Pompano Beach with one release on time aboard the Skip Jac.
Tackle Center angler Donny Lange won Top Male Angler and the Bill Hirni Memorial High Point Angler award with his three releases.
Andy Cone’s sailfish release on the first day of fishing made him Top Junior Angler.
The Trophy Hunter team returns to the dock as winners of the 59th Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament.
ISLAMORADA — Capt. Brian Cone led anglers aboard Trophy Hunter to victory during the 59th Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament.
The tournament, based at Whale Harbor, hosted 88 anglers. Under rough conditions, anglers competed for three days until lines out was called at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Forty-two sailfish were released out of the 54 hook-ups, with nearly $80,000 in prizes awarded to the winners.
Anglers Mark Mitchell and Kenneth Padgett of Charlotte, N.C., along with Travis Bennett, Brett Shahlamian and junior angler Andy Cone of Tavernier, released four sailfish on time to win first place. The team took home Gyotaku sailfish prints by Lisa Lee’s Gallery of the Arts, sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales and Yamaha Outboards, as well as Smith sunglasses and Papa’s Pilar rum and a check.
The Hillbilly Deluxe, captained by Trevor Frins with anglers Gus Solis, Chris Trentine, Tyler Webb, Cody Gunther and Hank Pinder, all from Tavernier, along with Parker Cox of Key Largo and Marc Toledo of Hollywood, captured second place with four releases. Remix, also with four releases, took third place. That team included anglers Bill Danko of Cincinnati, Jorge Corzo and Ryan Alexander of Miami and Rick Arnold of Islamorada,
Tackle Center angler Donny Lange won Top Male Angler and the Bill Hirni Memorial High Point Angler award with his three releases. Top Lady Angler was Nicole Paul-Hus from Pompano Beach with one release on time aboard the Skip Jac. Andy Cone’s release on the first day of fishing made him Top Junior Angler.
Other notable catches included a 31-pound African pompano by Alan Sutkowski of Planfield, Indiana, a 15-pound tuna by Joe Peros of Pompano Beach, a 13.6-pound dolphin by Matt Konopauki of Tavernier and a 24.2-pound mackerel by Ian Klein of Pompano.
The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament is the first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. The next leg of the series is at the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Sailfish Tournament on Jan. 18. The champions will be crowned at the Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament on Jan. 21-22.