No matter the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys. The calendar lists select tournaments. A comprehensive schedule can be found at fla-keys.com/fishing.
June 7-11: 47th annual Don Hawley Tarpon Fly Tournament in Islamorada. Up to 25 of the world’s top fly-rod anglers endure a five-day test of patience and finesse, fishing Keys waters using fly tackle and 12-pound tippet. Named for the late fly fisherman and conservationist Don Hawley, the tournament benefits the Guides Trust Foundation, assisting professional fishing guides and supporting backcountry fishery conservation programs. For more information, visit guidestrustfoundation.org/don-hawley-invitational-tarpon-tournament.
June 11-12: Eighth annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament in Islamorada. Hosted by the Florida Keys Elks Lodge, this event welcomes female angler teams to compete for the highest aggregate weight of three dolphin fish. Cash and prizes are awarded to first- through third-place finishers, and for the largest dolphin caught. For more information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit floridakeyselks1872.com.
June 11-12: Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Screamin’ Reels Tournament in Islamorada. Intended for novice anglers, this weekend is about learning and a non-intimidating, fun competition with the Ladies Let’s Go Fishing university organizers. Species include legal inshore and offshore fish. Charter a professional boat or fish on your own boat. This is a casual tournament with prizes for the heaviest offshore fish, longest inshore fish and drawings for prizes of those who caught fish, plus bonus drawings. For more information, email info@ladiesletsgofishing.com or visit ladiesletsgofishing.com/fishing-seminars/florida-keys.
June 15-17: Ladies Tarpon Fly Tournament in Islamorada. Connecting women worldwide through competition and conservation, this all-release invitational tournament represents a rich history of premier lady fly anglers who love the sport of saltwater fishing in the shallow waters of Islamorada and Florida Bay. For more information, visit ladiestarponfly.org.
June 18-20: VFW Fishing Tournament in Key West. A family tournament, this event awards up to $3,000 for the heaviest dolphin. All proceeds benefit disabled and needy veterans in Monroe County. A new First Responder category has been added for police, firefighters and paramedics/EMTs, to go along with other angler categories. For more information, visit vfwpost3911.org/tournament or call Pete Thomas 610-304-2392.