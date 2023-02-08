I’m starting to get some really positive mahi reports lately. In most cases, I’m hearing about mahi on the edge of the Gulf Stream. When I hosted my radio show, I got to talk to professional captains and recreational anglers from Key West to Key Largo. I could trend where the fish were by listening closely to what they were saying and then taking a few minutes to decipher all their information.
A recent mahi report from Islamorada called for decent catches in waters about 10 to 12 miles off Alligator Light. Two of my Marathon friends reported mahi catches starting at 900 feet of water, which equates to somewhere around the Marathon Hump, 26 miles off Sombrero Light. The location of the edge of the Gulf Stream, as reported by the Naval Oceanographic Office, coincided perfectly with these reports. So, the area to fish would appear to be the edge of the Gulf Stream.
Right now, the edge of the Gulf Stream is 30 miles off Sand Key Light in Key West, 9 miles off Molasses Reef in Key Largo and 8 miles off Carysfort Reef Light near Ocean Reef. Many times people ask, “Which way should I head once I get offshore?” With Gulf Stream reports coinciding with recent mahi reports, I would head east, or toward the mainland. This will keep me heading toward the Gulf Stream instead of away from it.
I remember during one of my oldest fishing buddy’s visits, the GPS on my boat would not turn on. Undaunted we headed offshore in search of mahi. I made several calls to local fishing friends and got reports of mahi not too far offshore. “We found some mahi in 400 feet,” one angler told me. “I ran into a bunch of big schoolies right around 15 miles out,” another said. We turned to the weather channel on the boat’s VHF radio and the Gulf Stream report had it around 10 miles off Sombrero Light. All three of these reports had positive information coming from about the same area.
We ran out at high speed in calm waters. We estimated our distance from Sombrero Lighthouse. We spotted changes in the water; slight differences in water color, differences in the looks of the surface of the water, greasy flat areas of water and areas with changing ripple patterns. We slammed the mahi that day — in that area. The next morning, Bill and I found the problem with the GPS. Now we could pinpoint our location to within 2 feet or so amid the vast ocean. We knew within inches, how deep the water was and within fractions of a degree what the water temperature was. We caught roughly half as many fish for the day as we had the day before.
I guess the whole point of the story is to use every piece of information you can get to help you be more successful in your fishing. I am constantly talking to people about fishing. “Have you been out lately?” I ask. “Yeah, we had a nice catch of tuna on the Hump,” and then, “How about you?” That’s the way it goes.
I haven’t really had the time lately to chase mahi 30 miles offshore, so I have made a couple of short trips out to the reef to catch some yellowtail. Yellowtail is my wife’s favorite fish, so this works out just great for both of us. The yellowtail reports lately have been running hot and cold. On one of my last afternoon jaunts offshore, the YTs, as I like to call them, did not start to bite with any vigor until the sun was going down. That’s OK. I left my dock at 4 p.m. and had enough YTs in the boat in time to get back to shore, rinse the boat and clean the fish before dark.
Recently, most of the yellowtail reports I’ve been getting have been in shallower water. One friend told me about a terrific mangrove snapper bite in water barely over his head. The rest of the good reports all came from water up to about 60 feet deep. The reports also claimed there was a lack of current and many times the bait would just fall to the bottom. This is usually a bad thing. Snappers bite better in a little current. There are way too many theories and ideas about why this is so to talk about here, but for me, just knowing the bite will probably be slower in little to no current is plenty of information to base my tackle and location decisions.
I have been fishing YTs in 30-55 feet of water. I look at all the boats up and down the reef line. If I see a group of boats at anchor drifting in a different direction than I am, I know they are in an area where a tide, or current, is moving differently than where I am anchored. If I am having no luck in my location, I will move in hopes of better current. And, when the snapper bite has been slow, I keep dropping down in fluorocarbon-leader weight and hook size. Snappers have fantastic eyesight and will shy away from fishing line in weak currents or crystal-clear water.
My best success lately has been with 12-pound-fluorocarbon leader and No. 6 or 8, hooks. These are tiny little razor-sharp hooks that stick in your fingers every time you try to tie a knot, but the fish can’t see them and it is easy to bury them in a small piece of bait. I have also been sweetening my chum slick with handfuls of dried oats cast into the water. This has actually been working very well.
It always amazes me that all this thought, equipment, time, effort, knowledge, phone calls, radio conversations, internet access and expense goes into catching a fish. For me, all of these activities are what make fishing so much fun. I love the sociality of it. I love the technology. I love the thought processes.
So, make some phone calls, read the newspaper reports, walk along the fishing docks, get out on the water, do some fishing and never forget, life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.