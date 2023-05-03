MARATHON — Team ViceVersa won the 2nd Annual Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament with 500 points. The team consisted of Capt. Sam Milazzo, mate Tyler Rodriguez, and anglers Justin Miller, Marc Toledo, Scott Stoky, Doug Mientkiewicz, Brandon Simmons and Trevor Finns. The team members hailed from Tavernier, Key Largo, Islamorada, Merritt Island and Hollywood, Florida.

Team Big Game came in second overall with 400 points. Their team members were Capt. Ariel Medero, mate Robert “Reggie” Hiro, and anglers Doug and Lorri Cwanek, Brandon Biffell, and Trace Goodwin. The team represented West Palm Beach, Duck Key, Marathon and Chesterfield, Michigan.