MARATHON — Team ViceVersa won the 2nd Annual Marathon Premier Sailfish Tournament with 500 points. The team consisted of Capt. Sam Milazzo, mate Tyler Rodriguez, and anglers Justin Miller, Marc Toledo, Scott Stoky, Doug Mientkiewicz, Brandon Simmons and Trevor Finns. The team members hailed from Tavernier, Key Largo, Islamorada, Merritt Island and Hollywood, Florida.
Team Big Game came in second overall with 400 points. Their team members were Capt. Ariel Medero, mate Robert “Reggie” Hiro, and anglers Doug and Lorri Cwanek, Brandon Biffell, and Trace Goodwin. The team represented West Palm Beach, Duck Key, Marathon and Chesterfield, Michigan.
Team No Slack was third overall with 300 points. Members of the team were Capt. James “Bucko” Platt, mate Ely Hernandez, and anglers Melissa Bennet, Jared Dieguez, Kavon Mehranipornejad and James Platt III. Team No Slack is from Marathon.
The Top Male angler was ViceVersa’s Tyler Rodriguez from Tavernier.
The Top Female Angler was Executive Decision’s Jill Paglia of Ocala.
The Top Junior Angler was Corbin Buckley out of Delray Beach on team Killbox.
The trophy for Most Tagged Fish went to Big Game Sportfishing with four tagged sailfish.
The awards banquet was held at Aquarium Encounters in Marathon.
The trophies were made by Gray Taxidermy. Eddie Forbes Art also provided artwork pieces as prizes and raffle items for fundraising for the Mission Fishin’ charity.