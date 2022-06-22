ISLAMORADA — Angler L. Mark Weeks, of Tokyo, Japan, and guide Andy Thompson won 48th Annual Don Hawley Invitational Fly Fishing Tarpon Tournament with 18 releases.
The event recorded 119 tarpon releases from June 6-10, despite two afternoons of dodging storms.
Anglers receive 1,000 points for each fish measuring 4 feet or more caught and released on 12-pound tippet in accordance with International Game Fish Association rules.
The win marks the second time Weeks and Thompson will have their names added to the tournament’s perpetual trophy.
“Five days feels like a lifetime in these tournaments, particularly when you’re getting chased off the water by thunderstorms and are neck-in-neck with several of the best teams to the bitter end,” Weeks said. “Lucky for us, Andy knows how to find fish and is a wonderful coach when it comes to catching them.”
Coming in second place was angler Evan Carruthers from Maple Plain, Minnesota, and guide Greg Dini with 16 releases. Third place was won by angler Rich Garcia from Islamorada and guide Luis Cortes with 15 releases. Scott Christian and guide Chad Huff earned the High Point Day award with eight releases on the first day.
The Don Hawley Invitational Tarpon Fly Fishing Tournament began in 1974. Proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation, which assists Florida Keys guides in times of hardship and provides scholarships to Florida Keys students interested in the marine sciences.