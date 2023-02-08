The Whistle Stop won the 42nd annual Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open with five releases to claim the perpetual trophy, which hasn’t hung on the wall of the Upper Matecumbe Key watering hole since 1999.
The Whistle Stop won the 42nd annual Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open with five releases to claim the perpetual trophy, which hasn’t hung on the wall of the Upper Matecumbe Key watering hole since 1999.
Contributed
The Whistle Stop’s Trevor Bennett released his first sailfish and three more sails to win first-place angler honors.
Photos provided
The Square Grouper crew took second place during the Bartenders Sailfish Open.
ISLAMORADA — Trevor Bennett released four sailfish to help the Whistle Stop win the 42nd Annual Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open perpetual trophy, which hasn’t hung on the wall of the popular Upper Matecumbe Key watering hole since 1999.
Seventy anglers, who are bartenders or restaurant employees representing 15 different bars, released 24 sailfish during the one-day event on Jan. 30. With lines in at 8:30 on a pretty day with winds blowing 10-15 knots out of the east, Capt. Brian Cone of the Contagious called in a hookup almost immediately. It took angler Bennett only two minutes to wind in his first-ever sailfish.
Reel McCoy fishing Chef Rolf’s Tunas released the second fish of the tournament only minutes later for angler Justin Beauregard. Barbara Steller, fishing for Robbie’s aboard the Dirty Boat 2.0, and Skyler McGarry, fishing aboard the Broad Minded for Dillon’s, both released a sail before 9 a.m. By noon, Ann Jenkins from the Green Turtle, Megan Simpson from Square Grouper, Brandy Albright from Old Tavernier, Andy McGrotha from Islamorada Wine Company and Osmaro Alvarenga from Shipwrecks all had released sailfish, putting their teams on the board.
Shortly after noon, Christina Moreno released a second fish for the Whistle Stop, followed by a second release for Shipwrecks for angler Richard Trachuk. Islamorada Wine Company’s angler Morgan Beaton released their team’s second fish over 10 minutes later. Katie McCormick, fishing aboard the Tiki for Lorelei, released her first sail just minutes later. Vice Versa Capt. Sammy Milazzo called in the team’s second release for Simpson from Square Grouper. Then Bennett from the Whistle Stop hooked another fish. After a 30 minute battle, mate Justin Matson released Bennett’s second sail.
But Bennett wasn’t done yet. He released two more sailfish to secure victory for the Whistle Stop. Also fishing with Bennett and Moreno aboard the Contagious were Jackie Bohannon and Lauren Johnson.
The team took home a check for $1,500 in memory of Trapper John Petersen, a long-time participant of the tournament. Cone won the outstanding captain award and Matson took home the outstanding mate award with the team’s five releases.
Bennett won first-place angler with four releases and a Lisa Lee Gyotaku from Gallery of the Arts. His name will be engraved on the JayAnna Cohan founder’s award and he received a check for $500.
Simpson’s two releases and one for Ellie Leopold, also fishing with anglers Katie Scheu, Valerie Perez, James Pratt, Kenny Sagan and Thomas Frickie, earned the second-place bar award for the Square Grouper and a check for $1,000. Simpson also received the second-place angler award.
Third place and a $500 check for two releases on time went to the Shipwrecks crew of Trachuk, Omar Alvarenga, Amanda Mitcheltree, Ronald Perrine, Doug Krieger and Carrie Allstop, all fishing with Capt. Dustin Hansel aboard the Two Reel. Third-place angler was Justin Beauregard with one release on time for Chef Rolf’s Tunas. Barbara Steller won fourth-place angler for her one release, also on time.
“My favorite part of this tournament is that we have so many anglers who catch and release their first sailfish,” said tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “The reason JayAnna Cohan started this tournament was because she loved to sailfish and she wanted others to have the same opportunity.”