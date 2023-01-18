ISLAMORADA — The 34th annual Poor Girls Sailfish Tournament kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 7, with one day of fishing on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
All events take place at the Islander Resort, mile marker 82.1, oceanside. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the feral cat spay/neuter fund for the Upper Keys and the Masonic Lodge.
For more information, call Sharon Mahoney at 305-664-2012.
