SOUTH FLORIDA — The Florida Python Challenge kicked off Friday and this year participants have a shot at winning $10,000. To date, more than 450 people have signed up to for the competition to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, South Florida Water Management District and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida host the Florida Python Challenge to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology. The annual competition encourages people to get involved in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal.
Participants in both the professional and novice categories can win prizes for removing the most and longest Burmese pythons. The $10,000 grand prize will be awarded to the eligible participant who removes the most pythons as part of the 10-day competition courtesy of Virtual Business Services.
People interested in competing can still register through the last day of the competition, Sunday, July 18, at flpythonchallenge.org. There is a $25 registration fee and participants must complete a free online training to compete.
Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native species. They are found primarily in and around the Everglades, where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python can lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 13,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the state. For more information on Burmese pythons, visit myfwc.com/python.