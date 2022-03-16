TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last week gave preliminary approval to a rule amendment expanding the state's alligator hunting hours and allowing the use of tethered arrows. A second vote and final on the proposal will take place in May.
Licensed recreational hunters would gain an additional seven hours a day of hunting. Currently, hunting hours during the statewide alligator hunting season are 5 p.m. to 10 a.m.
The 24-hour-a-day hunting change would eliminate hunters' concerns about fully landing an alligator before the current 10 a.m. ending time and provide more flexibility when scheduling hunting trips, according to FWC officials.
Adding pre-charged pneumatic airbows to the legal methods of hunting will provide a new way to secure a line to the animal to gain control of it. The arrow must be attached to a restraining line that is tethered to the airbow or boat. Airbows weren’t commercially available when the statewide alligator harvest methods were last updated.
If approved as final rules in May, the changes would take effect in time for the 2022 statewide alligator harvest season. Learn more about these proposed rule changes and provide input at myfwc.com/alligator.
The state’s alligator population, which was included on the original Federal Endangered Species List in 1967, is now estimated at 1.3 million alligators of every size. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the species fully recovered in 1987.
Florida reopened hunting on a limited scale in 1988. Each year, alligator management units are established with harvest quotas that provide recreational hunting opportunities for people from Florida and beyond.