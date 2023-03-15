HOMESTEAD — The Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys Golf Tournament, presented by Sharkey’s Sharkbite Grill, is set for 9 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Redland Golf and Country Club, 24451 S.W. 177th Ave. in Homestead.
Other sponsors of the HFHUK fundraiser include Coastal Realty, Dulce Vida Organic Tequila, Empress Gin, Price Automotive and Upper Keys Marine Construction.
The Best Ball Scramble has a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and includes greens fees, cart, lunch, beverages on the course, door prizes, an awards ceremony and an afterparty at Sharkey’s in Key Largo following play. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive in the men’s and women’s divisions, closest to the pin and putting contest.
Entry fee is $150 per person. Individual hole sponsorships are also available for $150. Proceeds will benefit the HFHUK Building Fund, meaning all proceeds stay in the Upper Keys for use in building homes for deserving families in Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada.
“We just completed the groundbreaking of our latest project, a nine-home development we are calling Gardenia Place in Islamorada,” HFHUK executive director Lindsay Fast said.
“The golf tournament is always a fun day for golfers and sponsors to help us raise funds to complete Gardenia Place and for our Building Fund in general.”