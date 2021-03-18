HOMESTEAD — Returning for the 21st year is Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys’ Liars & Cheaters Golf Tournament.
The socially distanced invitational golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, April 16, at the Redland Golf and Country Club, 24451 S.W. 177th Ave.
According to Lindsay Fast, executive director of HFHUK, “Sadly, we just canceled our annual cocktail party, which is our largest fundraiser. This golf outing provides a great opportunity for participants to have fun while contributing to a great cause.”
The best ball scramble has a shotgun start at noon and includes greens fees with cart, lunch at 11 a.m., door prizes, beverages on the course and an awards ceremony following play. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, closest to the pin and top 3 teams.
Entry fee is $100 per person. Individual hole sponsorships are also available for $150. Proceeds will benefit the Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys Construction Fund, meaning all proceeds stay in the Upper Keys for use in building homes for local residents.
For more information or to register, call 305-453-0050 or download the registration form at habitatupperkeys.org/2021golf.
Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys is the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, an organization dedicated to the elimination of poverty and substandard housing worldwide. HFHUK is a 501c3 nonprofit that serves the communities of Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada. For more information, visit habitatupperkeys.org.