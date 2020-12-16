The Boston Marathon, Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., Bank of America Chicago Marathon, TCS New York Marathon and the Walt Disney World Marathon were all recently named to “The BibRave 100: A Definitive List of the Best Races in America.”
Include the Key Largo to Key West Challenge among that list, as it was selected as one of the Top 5 Best Virtual Race Experiences in the last decade.
“We are thrilled to be voted one of the top five virtual events,” said Key Largo to Key West race director Jeff Graves, whose company also produces the Wine Country, Aloha and the 465 Virtual Challenge.
More than $1 million has been donated to various partner charities through Vision Event Management events.
“It’s a true honor that we were able to provide an exceptional experience to our participants during this uncertain time in the world,” Graves said.
During the Key Largo to Key West Challenge, or any of the VEM events, participants may log miles via phone, mobile fitness app or paper to complete the 100-mile trip. The miles may be collected by running, biking, swimming, pedaling or any fitness discipline of choice, according to the website, while practicing social distancing. In order to obtain the 100 miles, race officials noted racers will have to average roughly 12.5 miles per week.
“We will email you highlights of what you will encounter along the next 12.5 miles of your virtual vacation,” reads theVEM website. “But you can log as few or as many miles as you’d like each week.”
That flexibility helped the Key Largo to Key West Challenge garner the honors to The BibRave 100. All races listed on The BibRave 100 received a digital award package that includes a graphic badge races can add to their website, signifying that their race has been listed as one of the best races in America. Registration for the 2021 Key Largo to Key West Challenge opens on March 16.
“2020 was challenging for the running industry. We’re proud to shine a light on the events that have gone the distance to provide a great race experience for their runners over the past decade,” said Tim Murphy, co-founder of BibRave. “Runners put a lot of time and research into race preparation, and we hope The BibRave 100 is a helpful tool that helps them plan out their race calendar.”