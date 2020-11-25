PLANTATION KEY — While they lost their opening game 2-0 to St. Brendan, the Coral Shores High School girls soccer team kicked off the season with several positive takeaways from the game.
“The first half of the game was evenly matched, but we did fall apart a little bit in the second half in our midfield, which ultimately led to those two goals,” coach Cathy Gwilliam said.
The two goals came at the 13- and 31-minute marks into the second half.
“The first goal was a shot in the top right corner in the pocket and the other one was just a shot in the lower right corner,” Gwilliam said.
Even in the loss, however, Gwilliam thought her team had a strong defense, especially her team’s goalie, Kirsten Malloggi, who saved 16 of 18 shots on goal.
“Overall, I was really pleased,” Gwilliam said. “This is a tough team. The girls played well. The girls played hard. We just didn’t have a lot of forward opportunities.”
Gwilliam credited the play of Allie Adler: “She was a defender and she was making stuff happen even from the back, making runs, getting that ball moved forward.”
“I also saw a lot of leadership out of Kinsley [Catarineau] in the back and they all kind of played as a unit and that is my goal this year, to make them a team,” Gwilliam said.
Coral Shores had four shots on goal from Emma Kost (2), Joey Eysenbach (1) and Izy Malloggi (1).