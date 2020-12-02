KEY WEST — The respect is mutual between the Coral Shores and Key West High girls basketball teams, so much so that both expect to be facing each other for the District 16-4A title this season.
So just before the Thanksgiving break, when the Lady Canes traveled south to Bobby Menendez Gymnasium to take on the Lady Conchs, both teams were treating it as an early measuring stick for the season.
“This is a game we needed to play first, regardless of what the outcome was, because we needed to see what we are up against,” Key West assistant coach Nathanial Hayes said. “That way throughout the remainder of the season we take every game serious.”
And like a good heavyweight fight, the teams felt each other out during the first quarter, combining to score just 16 points, before the shots started to fall, mostly for Coral Shores, which pulled away late in the fourth quarter for a 67-50 victory.
“We couldn’t ask for a better win,” Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers said. “Even though there’s no so-called district, it’s a preview of what we will be going against later in that tournament and the girls came out with fire and passion.”
That was especially true for senior Lucia Rodriguez, who is the reigning All-Monroe County Co-Player of the Year, as she netted a game-high 24 points to go along with six assists and two steals.
With Key West trailing by just five with less than three minutes to go in the first half, Coral Shores went on a 6-2 run to head into the break in front 27-18. Rodriguez scored 11 of her 24 points in the second quarter, while Bekky Valenzuela, who finished the game with 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, added seven points in the second quarter as did reigning co-Player of the Year Riley Dobson, who had 13 points and eight rebounds in the winning effort.
“What more can you say about the Big 3 tonight,” Meyers said about Rodriguez, Dobson and Valenzuela. “They played one heck of a game.”
Key West rallied coming out of the half, paced by the backcourt play of Alyssa McRae and Mohina Rahkmonova, who combined for 16 points in the third. Trailing by 11, Key West was able to cut the Coral Shores lead to just five entering the fourth.
Key West had opportunities to even the score in the fourth, but would come no closer than four, at 44-40, when Rodriquez took control of the game and led her team on a 20-8 run in the final five minutes to secure the victory. In that span, the guard dropped in 10 points while dishing out two assists.
Key West had as many steals as Coral Shores at 10 — a game-high four steals from McRae, who also led Key West with 19 points and four assists. Rahkmonova added 17 points, as well as a pair of rebounds, assist and steal, but the Lady Canes out-rebounded the Lady Conchs, 37-23.
Also for Coral Shores, Kailee Reinoso contributed seven points and seven rebounds, and Mariana Bonilla-Moreno had nine points and four rebounds.